Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

Longhorns graze while walking through Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, during the 25th Annual Cattle Drive, Aug. 24, 2023. The annual event honors the original ‘Great Western Cattle Trail,’ where millions of cattle trekked over 2,000 miles from Texas to Canada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

