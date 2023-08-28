97th Air Mobility Wing Airmen participate in a tug of war competition at a Military Appreciation Night event in Altus, Oklahoma Aug. 24, 2023. Seven teams of Airmen from Altus Air Force Base took part in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 7995355 VIRIN: 230824-F-VO459-1549 Resolution: 3902x2596 Size: 858.68 KB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.