Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

Photo By Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins | Leadership from the 97th Air Mobility Wing ride through town during a parade in Altus, Oklahoma, Aug. 27, 2023. The parade was an opportunity for Altus Air Force Base Airmen to show their support and engage with the Altus community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins) see less | View Image Page