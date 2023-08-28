Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 25th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The tradition started in 1999 in partnership with the local community to pay homage to the Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s. Wing leadership saddled up and helped drive approximately 30 longhorn cattle through the base. To date, Altus AFB is the only Air Force base to host a cattle drive.
