    Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins | Leadership from the 97th Air Mobility Wing ride through town during a parade in Altus,

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins, Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed and Senior Airman Trenton Jancze

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 25th Annual Cattle Drive at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The tradition started in 1999 in partnership with the local community to pay homage to the Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s. Wing leadership saddled up and helped drive approximately 30 longhorn cattle through the base. To date, Altus AFB is the only Air Force base to host a cattle drive.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
