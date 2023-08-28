Members of the Altus Military Affairs Committee serve food to Airmen and their families during the Military Appreciation Night dinner at the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo in Altus, Oklahoma, Aug. 24, 2023. The dinner was held to show appreciation for the Airmen’s dedication and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 7995356 VIRIN: 230824-F-VO459-1429 Resolution: 6017x4003 Size: 1.66 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moo-vin’ through Altus AFB: 25th Annual Cattle Drive [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.