SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland

Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) render honors to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a reception on the ship in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 27. Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.

