SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with members of the Marine Security Group and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Finland Douglas Hickey during a visit to Finland, Aug. 23. Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.
Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 07:39
Location:
|HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FI
