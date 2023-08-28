Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland [Image 5 of 10]

    SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland

    HELSINKI, AL, FINLAND

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visited Finnish Navy Ship Haneemmaa with the Chief of the Finnish Navy, RADM Jori Harju, Aug. 24. ecretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.

    Finland
    Helsinki
    SECNAV 78
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro

