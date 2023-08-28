Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro prepares to lay a wreath at the National Memorial to members of the Defence Forces who died in the service of the State in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26. Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7994726
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-DK722-1017
|Resolution:
|6636x4740
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, IE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT