SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro lays a wreath at the National Memorial to members of the Defence Forces who died in the service of the State in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26. Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.

