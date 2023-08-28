Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Aug. 24, to discuss global security issues and bilateral maritime cooperation. Del Toro visited Sweden, Finland, and Ireland to meet with partner and ally navies, government and military leaders, and Sailors and Marines, Aug. 20-27.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 07:39 Photo ID: 7994709 VIRIN: 230824-N-JG078-6904 Resolution: 3840x2561 Size: 3.05 MB Location: HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Meets with Leaders in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.