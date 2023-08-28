Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force airmen communicate with a reconnaissance team during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. 51st CES emergency managers partnered with ROK Army and Air Force service members to ensure their readiness to decontaminate personnel that have come into contact with hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    This work, U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    EOD
    combined forces
    ROK Army
    U.S. Forces Korea
    ROK AF

