U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

Republic of Korea Air Force airmen communicate with a reconnaissance team during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. 51st CES emergency managers partnered with ROK Army and Air Force service members to ensure their readiness to decontaminate personnel that have come into contact with hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR