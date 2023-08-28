U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

Republic of Korea Army and Air Force service members, unload decontamination equipment during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. ROK forces provided reconnaissance and decontamination teams to help simulate a real-world response. Joint and combined training like this helps strengthen partnership and enhance cohesiveness with all parties involved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR