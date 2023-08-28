Republic of Korea Army and Air Force service members prepare to enter a simulated contaminated area during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. Passive protection, contamination avoidance and mitigation are protective measures taken in situations where CBRN hazards may be present. Practicing these measures ensures that U.S. and ROK personnel are ready to respond to CBRN threats at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 02:54 Photo ID: 7994451 VIRIN: 230824-F-XO977-1059 Resolution: 5444x3802 Size: 7.1 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.