    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Army and Air Force service members prepare to enter a simulated contaminated area during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. Passive protection, contamination avoidance and mitigation are protective measures taken in situations where CBRN hazards may be present. Practicing these measures ensures that U.S. and ROK personnel are ready to respond to CBRN threats at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    CBRN
    EOD
    combined forces
    ROK Army
    U.S. Forces Korea
    ROK AF

