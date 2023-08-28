U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Lancaster, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, oversees Republic of Korea Air Force airmen during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. ROK forces practiced different steps of the decontamination process to ensure mission readiness in the event of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

