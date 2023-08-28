Republic of Korea Air Force airmen record simulated contamination data during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. 51st CES emergency managers partnered with ROK Air Force and Army service members to practice emergency response procedures and enhance their readiness for real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 02:54 Photo ID: 7994453 VIRIN: 230824-F-XO977-1110 Resolution: 6048x3372 Size: 8.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS