    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S., ROK combine for CBRN, EOD training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman William Dobyns, left, and Staff Sgt. David Gogev, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency managers, adjust each other’s individual protective equipment while conducting a buddy check during combined forces chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training with the 51st CES at Osan Air Base, ROK, Aug. 24, 2023. Dobyns and Gogev processed U.S. and ROK troops through a simulated decontamination line to ensure the safety of members that came into contact with hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 02:54
    CBRN
    EOD
    combined forces
    ROK Army
    U.S. Forces Korea
    ROK AF

