U.S. Air Force Airmen from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 509th Munitions Squadron, build GBU-54 munitions as part of an event during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 23, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. There are eight teams competing in eight munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:47 Photo ID: 7993370 VIRIN: 230823-F-WX919-1019 Resolution: 5456x3639 Size: 300.69 KB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.