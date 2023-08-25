U.S. Air Force Airmen from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 509th Munitions Squadron, build GBU-54 munitions as part of an event during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 23, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. There are eight teams competing in eight munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7993370
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-WX919-1019
|Resolution:
|5456x3639
|Size:
|300.69 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
