U.S. Air Force Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, build a cargo palette to load munitions during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. The cargo palettes are utilized to store essential items to build munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:47 Photo ID: 7993361 VIRIN: 230822-F-WX919-1230 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 706.46 KB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.