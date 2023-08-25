U.S. Air Force Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, build a cargo palette to load munitions during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. The cargo palettes are utilized to store essential items to build munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7993361
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-WX919-1230
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|706.46 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT