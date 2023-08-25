Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 11]

    Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, build a cargo palette to load munitions during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. The cargo palettes are utilized to store essential items to build munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    bombs
    Ammo
    readiness
    AFCOCOMP
    Air Force Combat Operations Competition
    9 MUNS

