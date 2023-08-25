Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, build a munitions assembly conveyer while competing in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. The MAC is a piece of equipment used to build medium to large scale fragmentation orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

