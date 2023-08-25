Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 51st Munitions Squadron, ensure the forward strake of the GBU-38 munition is aligned while building munitions for the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aligning the forward strake keeps the munitions stable during flight to prevent it from going off course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
