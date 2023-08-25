U.S. Air Force Airmen from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 509th Munitions Squadron, conduct a trailer build of GBU-32 munitions while competing in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. This event simulates the capability of building munitions on a trailer at a forward deployment location where a munitions assembly conveyer may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7993363
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-WX919-1149
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|887.9 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
