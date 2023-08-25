Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 509th Munitions Squadron, conduct a trailer build of GBU-32 munitions while competing in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. This event simulates the capability of building munitions on a trailer at a forward deployment location where a munitions assembly conveyer may not be available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

