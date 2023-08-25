A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
This work, 2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
