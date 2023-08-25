U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, Col. Clinton Varty, right, 60th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, disembark a KC-46A Pegasus after its arrival at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7990975 VIRIN: 230825-F-UO290-2302 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.7 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.