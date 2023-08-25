U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Walas, center, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and 60th Maintenance Group commander, Col. Clinton Varty’s sons, marshal a KC-46A Pegasus after it arrives at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7990965 VIRIN: 230825-F-UO290-2137 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.71 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.