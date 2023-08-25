Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 15]

    2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7990960
    VIRIN: 230825-F-UO290-2044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pegasus
    KC-46
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    Next Gen Aerial Refueling

