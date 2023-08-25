Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 15]

    2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballenger, 60th Operations Group commander, carries his son during a KC-46A Pegasus arrival at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7990968
    VIRIN: 230825-F-UO290-2207
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, 2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS

    Pegasus
    KC-46
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    Next Gen Aerial Refueling

