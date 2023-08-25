2nd KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore T. Fisher, left, 6th Air Refueling Squadron commander, presents a plaque to Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, after the arrival of a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 25, 2023. This is the second KC-46A that has been delivered to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 08.25.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US