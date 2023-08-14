First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jason Van Parys, left, 70th Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, reviews a document with Capt. Kevin Abbott, 6th Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-46A pilot, during the first locally generated sortie of the newest aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility over Northern California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircraft flew its first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft; the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 7989229 VIRIN: 230823-F-BS362-6821 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.73 MB Location: CA, US