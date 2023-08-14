Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46 [Image 3 of 7]

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus air and maintenance crew pose for a photo before for the first locally generated sortie of the newest aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircraft flew its first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft; the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 18:41
    Photo ID: 7989227
    VIRIN: 230823-F-BS362-6771
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis
    USAF
    KC-46
    trUSt Travis

