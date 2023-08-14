First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

Two U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders perform refueling training over Northern California, Aug. 23, 2023. Although the KC-l0’s primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters while simultaneously carrying support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 Photo ID: 7989231 Resolution: 8256x5504 Location: CA, US