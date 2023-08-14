Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46 [Image 7 of 7]

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders perform refueling training over Northern California, Aug. 23, 2023. Although the KC-l0’s primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters while simultaneously carrying support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

