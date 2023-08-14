First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircrew prepares for the first locally generated sortie of the newest aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircraft flew its first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which also includes the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

