First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, 60th Operations Group commander, pilots a KC-46A Pegasus during the first locally generated sortie of the newest aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing over Northern California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircraft flew its first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft; the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

