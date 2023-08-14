First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46

U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs a preflight check before for the first locally generated sortie of the newest aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircraft flew its first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft; the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

