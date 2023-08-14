Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8]

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230824-N-JL161-1004 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician Kyle Huron mans the CPO coffee bar. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

    This work, Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

