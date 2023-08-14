230824-N-JL161-1015 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician Bill Edwards congratulates Chief Musician (Sel) Kristine Hsia on her promotion to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

