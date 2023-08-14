230824-N-JL161-1014 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Master Chief Musician Ruth Keehner and Master Chief Musician David Kolo congratulate Chief Musician (Sel) Pamela Blakely on her selection to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

