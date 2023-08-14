230824-N-JL161-1005 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician (Sel) Allison Fletcher enjoys breakfast refreshments with her family. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7988352
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-JL161-1005
|Resolution:
|4145x2767
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
