Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 5 of 8]

    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230824-N-JL161-1013 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff congratulates Chief Musician (Sel) David Smith and his family on his selection to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:54
    Photo ID: 7988355
    VIRIN: 230824-N-JL161-1013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects
    Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts &quot;Meet and Greet&quot; Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band CPO Mess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT