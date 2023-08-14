230824-N-JL161-1013 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff congratulates Chief Musician (Sel) David Smith and his family on his selection to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.