230824-N-JL161-1007 WASHINGTON (Aug. 24, 2023) Chief Musician Jason Ayoub and members of the Navy Band Chiefs' Mess play "barista" to welcome this year's CPO Selects. The Navy Band Chiefs' Mess hosted the 2023 Chief Selects and their families in a "Meet and Greet" breakfast. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7988351
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-JL161-1007
|Resolution:
|2555x1706
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Band Chiefs' Mess Hosts "Meet and Greet" Breakfast for 2023 CPO Selects [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
