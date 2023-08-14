Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 1 of 5]

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, snaps a photo of the Okaloosa darter during a ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Aug. 2, 2023. The event commemorated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to remove the Okaloosa darter from the endangered and threatened species list.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

    Eglin Air Force Base
    Okaloosa darter

