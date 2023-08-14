Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, snaps a photo of the Okaloosa darter during a ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Aug. 2, 2023. The event commemorated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to remove the Okaloosa darter from the endangered and threatened species list.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:52 Photo ID: 7986821 VIRIN: 230802-F-GE108-2004 Resolution: 3000x2149 Size: 1.13 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.