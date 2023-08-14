Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, snaps a photo of the Okaloosa darter during a ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Aug. 2, 2023. The event commemorated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to remove the Okaloosa darter from the endangered and threatened species list.(U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)
|08.02.2023
|08.23.2023 17:52
|7986821
|230802-F-GE108-2004
|3000x2149
|1.13 MB
|FL, US
|1
|0
This work, Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
