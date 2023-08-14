Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

Bill Tate, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish biologist, catches an Okaloosa darter in a stream Aug. 2, 2023 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Okaloosa darter is a two-inch, perch-like fish unique and critical to the balance of six clear stream systems within Eglin and draining into two Choctawhatchee Bay bayous in Walton and Okaloosa counties in northwest Florida. It was officially deemed recovered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on July 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

