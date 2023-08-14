Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 5 of 5]

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Okaloosa darter sits in a display tank during the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ceremony held at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, August 2, 2023. The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service deemed it recovered on July 28, 2023.The darter is a two-inch, perch-like fish unique and critical to the balance of six clear stream systems within Eglin AFB and draining into two Choctawhatchee Bay bayous in Walton and Okaloosa counties in northwest Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Okaloosa darter

