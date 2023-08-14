Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 3 of 5]

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Bill Tate, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish biologist, holds a net containing an Okaloosa darter in a stream Aug. 2, 2023 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. It was officially deemed recovered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on July 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 7986823
    VIRIN: 230802-F-GY014-2003
    Resolution: 3000x2182
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 5 of 5], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list
    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list
    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list
    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list
    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    Okaloosa darter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT