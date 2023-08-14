Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

Bill Tate, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish biologist, holds a net containing an Okaloosa darter in a stream Aug. 2, 2023 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. It was officially deemed recovered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on July 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

