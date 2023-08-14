Eglin fish removed from endangered species list

The Okaloosa darter sits in a display tank during the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ceremony held at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, August 2, 2023. The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service deemed it recovered on July 28, 2023.The darter is a two-inch, perch-like fish unique and critical to the balance of six clear stream systems within Eglin AFB and draining into two Choctawhatchee Bay bayous in Walton and Okaloosa counties in northwest Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)

