The Okaloosa darter sits in a display tank during the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ceremony held at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, August 2, 2023. The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service deemed it recovered on July 28, 2023.The darter is a two-inch, perch-like fish unique and critical to the balance of six clear stream systems within Eglin AFB and draining into two Choctawhatchee Bay bayous in Walton and Okaloosa counties in northwest Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7986827
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-GY014-2004
|Resolution:
|3000x1932
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin fish removed from endangered species list [Image 5 of 5], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin fish removed from endangered species list
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT