U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, 354th Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, checks an F-16 Fighting Falcon’s cockpit controls during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Red Flag exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7986820
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-WE075-1125
|Resolution:
|5033x3349
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
