Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Contreras, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, performs maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. The F-16s are assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron which is providing realistic opposing force by employing enemy tactics during air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

