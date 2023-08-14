Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, left, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) avionics craftsman, and Senior Airman Daniel Contreras, 354th AMXS avionics journeyman, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Maintenance of the F-16 is critical in order to get it back in the air and properly equipped to participate as realistic opposing force during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

