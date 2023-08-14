U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, left, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) avionics craftsman, and Senior Airman Daniel Contreras, 354th AMXS avionics journeyman, perform routine maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Maintenance of the F-16 is critical in order to get it back in the air and properly equipped to participate as a realistic opposing force during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 7986819 VIRIN: 230817-F-WE075-1119 Resolution: 5497x3657 Size: 1.63 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.