Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics craftsman, secures panel screws on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Red Flag provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US