    Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 5 of 8]

    Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics craftsman, secures panel screws on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Red Flag provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 7986816
    VIRIN: 230817-F-WE075-1107
    Resolution: 4446x2958
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Red Flag-Alaska
    354th AMXS
    18th AMU
    RF-A 23-3
    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

