U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Fulk, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics craftsman, secures panel screws on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. Red Flag provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7986816
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-WE075-1107
|Resolution:
|4446x2958
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fixing to fight during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT